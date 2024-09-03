Singapore dollars to South African rand today

Convert SGD to ZAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 sgd
13,754.90 zar

S$1.000 SGD = R13.75 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:36
SGD to ZAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

ZAR
1 SGD to ZARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High13.954414.0943
Low13.537613.2648
Average13.708113.6146
Change-0.64%-2.14%
1 SGD to ZAR stats

The performance of SGD to ZAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 13.9544 and a 30 day low of 13.5376. This means the 30 day average was 13.7081. The change for SGD to ZAR was -0.64.

The performance of SGD to ZAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 14.0943 and a 90 day low of 13.2648. This means the 90 day average was 13.6146. The change for SGD to ZAR was -2.14.

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / South African Rand
1 SGD13.75490 ZAR
5 SGD68.77450 ZAR
10 SGD137.54900 ZAR
20 SGD275.09800 ZAR
50 SGD687.74500 ZAR
100 SGD1,375.49000 ZAR
250 SGD3,438.72500 ZAR
500 SGD6,877.45000 ZAR
1000 SGD13,754.90000 ZAR
2000 SGD27,509.80000 ZAR
5000 SGD68,774.50000 ZAR
10000 SGD137,549.00000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Singapore Dollar
1 ZAR0.07270 SGD
5 ZAR0.36351 SGD
10 ZAR0.72701 SGD
20 ZAR1.45403 SGD
50 ZAR3.63507 SGD
100 ZAR7.27014 SGD
250 ZAR18.17535 SGD
500 ZAR36.35070 SGD
1000 ZAR72.70140 SGD
2000 ZAR145.40280 SGD
5000 ZAR363.50700 SGD
10000 ZAR727.01400 SGD