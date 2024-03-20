Hong Kong dollars to South African rand today

Convert HKD to ZAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 hkd
2,395.64 zar

1.000 HKD = 2.396 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:04
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCNYGBPSGDAUDEURCADINR
1 USD17.1970.7851.3421.5260.9191.35283.166
1 CNY0.13910.1090.1860.2120.1280.18811.555
1 GBP1.2749.17111.711.9441.1711.723105.97
1 SGD0.7455.3640.58511.1370.6851.00861.979

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hong Kong dollars to South African rand

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to ZAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hong Kong dollar

HKD to USD

HKD to CNY

HKD to GBP

HKD to SGD

HKD to AUD

HKD to EUR

HKD to CAD

HKD to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / South African Rand
100 HKD239.56400 ZAR
200 HKD479.12800 ZAR
300 HKD718.69200 ZAR
500 HKD1,197.82000 ZAR
1000 HKD2,395.64000 ZAR
2000 HKD4,791.28000 ZAR
2500 HKD5,989.10000 ZAR
3000 HKD7,186.92000 ZAR
4000 HKD9,582.56000 ZAR
5000 HKD11,978.20000 ZAR
10000 HKD23,956.40000 ZAR
20000 HKD47,912.80000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Hong Kong Dollar
1 ZAR0.41743 HKD
5 ZAR2.08713 HKD
10 ZAR4.17425 HKD
20 ZAR8.34850 HKD
50 ZAR20.87125 HKD
100 ZAR41.74250 HKD
250 ZAR104.35625 HKD
500 ZAR208.71250 HKD
1000 ZAR417.42500 HKD
2000 ZAR834.85000 HKD
5000 ZAR2,087.12500 HKD
10000 ZAR4,174.25000 HKD