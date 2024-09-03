200 Hong Kong dollars to South African rand
Convert HKD to ZAR at the real exchange rate
HKD to ZAR conversion chart
1 HKD = 2.29479 ZAR
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 HKD to ZAR
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|2.3731
|2.4286
|Low
|2.2717
|2.2717
|Average
|2.3091
|2.3311
|Change
|-2.44%
|-5.42%
|View full history
1 HKD to ZAR stats
The performance of HKD to ZAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.3731 and a 30 day low of 2.2717. This means the 30 day average was 2.3091. The change for HKD to ZAR was -2.44.
The performance of HKD to ZAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.4286 and a 90 day low of 2.2717. This means the 90 day average was 2.3311. The change for HKD to ZAR was -5.42.
Compare prices for sending money abroad
Leading competitors have a dirty little secret. They add hidden markups to their exchange rates - charging you more without your knowledge. And if they have a fee, they charge you twice.
Wise never hides fees in the exchange rate. We give you the real rate. Compare our rate and fee with our competitors and see the difference for yourself.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Hong Kong dollars to South African rand
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to ZAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Hong Kong dollars
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / South African Rand
|100 HKD
|229.47900 ZAR
|200 HKD
|458.95800 ZAR
|300 HKD
|688.43700 ZAR
|500 HKD
|1,147.39500 ZAR
|1000 HKD
|2,294.79000 ZAR
|2000 HKD
|4,589.58000 ZAR
|2500 HKD
|5,736.97500 ZAR
|3000 HKD
|6,884.37000 ZAR
|4000 HKD
|9,179.16000 ZAR
|5000 HKD
|11,473.95000 ZAR
|10000 HKD
|22,947.90000 ZAR
|20000 HKD
|45,895.80000 ZAR