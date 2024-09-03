Swedish kronor to South African rand today

Convert SEK to ZAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 sek
1,743.38 zar

kr1.000 SEK = R1.743 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:05
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

SEK to ZAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

ZAR
1 SEK to ZARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.75941.8252
Low1.70651.6897
Average1.73681.7317
Change0.63%-4.37%
View full history

1 SEK to ZAR stats

The performance of SEK to ZAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.7594 and a 30 day low of 1.7065. This means the 30 day average was 1.7368. The change for SEK to ZAR was 0.63.

The performance of SEK to ZAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.8252 and a 90 day low of 1.6897. This means the 90 day average was 1.7317. The change for SEK to ZAR was -4.37.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9050.7636.75310.68783.9531.3553.875
1 EUR1.10510.8437.4611.80692.7431.4964.282
1 GBP1.3111.18718.85414.012110.0751.7765.082
1 DKK0.1480.1340.11311.58312.4330.2010.574

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to South African rand

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to ZAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish krona

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / South African Rand
1 SEK1.74338 ZAR
5 SEK8.71690 ZAR
10 SEK17.43380 ZAR
20 SEK34.86760 ZAR
50 SEK87.16900 ZAR
100 SEK174.33800 ZAR
250 SEK435.84500 ZAR
500 SEK871.69000 ZAR
1000 SEK1,743.38000 ZAR
2000 SEK3,486.76000 ZAR
5000 SEK8,716.90000 ZAR
10000 SEK17,433.80000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Swedish Krona
1 ZAR0.57360 SEK
5 ZAR2.86799 SEK
10 ZAR5.73597 SEK
20 ZAR11.47194 SEK
50 ZAR28.67985 SEK
100 ZAR57.35970 SEK
250 ZAR143.39925 SEK
500 ZAR286.79850 SEK
1000 ZAR573.59700 SEK
2000 ZAR1,147.19400 SEK
5000 ZAR2,867.98500 SEK
10000 ZAR5,735.97000 SEK