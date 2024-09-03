Swedish krona to South African rand exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Swedish krona to South African rand is currently 1.743 today, reflecting a 0.202% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swedish krona has remained relatively stable, with a -0.129% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Swedish krona to South African rand has fluctuated between a high of 1.750 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 1.721 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a 0.601% increase in value.