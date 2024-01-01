Indonesian rupiahs to South African rand today

Convert IDR to ZAR at the real exchange rate

1,000,000 idr
1,191.03 zar

1.000 IDR = 0.001191 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:21
Loading

How to convert Indonesian rupiahs to South African rand

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IDR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IDR to ZAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / South African Rand
1 IDR0.00119 ZAR
5 IDR0.00596 ZAR
10 IDR0.01191 ZAR
20 IDR0.02382 ZAR
50 IDR0.05955 ZAR
100 IDR0.11910 ZAR
250 IDR0.29776 ZAR
500 IDR0.59552 ZAR
1000 IDR1.19103 ZAR
2000 IDR2.38206 ZAR
5000 IDR5.95515 ZAR
10000 IDR11.91030 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Indonesian Rupiah
1 ZAR839.60700 IDR
5 ZAR4,198.03500 IDR
10 ZAR8,396.07000 IDR
20 ZAR16,792.14000 IDR
50 ZAR41,980.35000 IDR
100 ZAR83,960.70000 IDR
250 ZAR209,901.75000 IDR
500 ZAR419,803.50000 IDR
1000 ZAR839,607.00000 IDR
2000 ZAR1,679,214.00000 IDR
5000 ZAR4,198,035.00000 IDR
10000 ZAR8,396,070.00000 IDR