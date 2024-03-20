Israeli new sheqels to Singapore dollars today

Convert ILS to SGD at the real exchange rate

1,000 ils
367.40 sgd

1.000 ILS = 0.3674 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:32
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Singapore Dollar
1 ILS0.36740 SGD
5 ILS1.83698 SGD
10 ILS3.67396 SGD
20 ILS7.34792 SGD
50 ILS18.36980 SGD
100 ILS36.73960 SGD
250 ILS91.84900 SGD
500 ILS183.69800 SGD
1000 ILS367.39600 SGD
2000 ILS734.79200 SGD
5000 ILS1,836.98000 SGD
10000 ILS3,673.96000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Israeli New Sheqel
1 SGD2.72186 ILS
5 SGD13.60930 ILS
10 SGD27.21860 ILS
20 SGD54.43720 ILS
50 SGD136.09300 ILS
100 SGD272.18600 ILS
250 SGD680.46500 ILS
500 SGD1,360.93000 ILS
1000 SGD2,721.86000 ILS
2000 SGD5,443.72000 ILS
5000 SGD13,609.30000 ILS
10000 SGD27,218.60000 ILS