100 Zambian kwacha to British pounds sterling

Convert ZMW to GBP at the real exchange rate

100 zmw
3.03 gbp

1.00000 ZMW = 0.03029 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:43
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8598851.0952591.04451.463251.632630.9290718.4435
1 GBP1.1629511.2737105.8781.701661.898641.0804621.4485
1 USD0.913050.785114183.12671.3361.490650.848316.8395
1 INR0.01098360.009444790.012029810.01607190.01793220.01020490.202576

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Zambian kwacha to British pounds sterling

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZMW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZMW to GBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Zambian kwacha

ZMW to USD

ZMW to EUR

ZMW to CAD

ZMW to SGD

ZMW to AUD

ZMW to INR

ZMW to GBP

ZMW to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates ZMW / British Pound Sterling
1 ZMW0.03029 GBP
5 ZMW0.15145 GBP
10 ZMW0.30290 GBP
20 ZMW0.60580 GBP
50 ZMW1.51450 GBP
100 ZMW3.02899 GBP
250 ZMW7.57248 GBP
500 ZMW15.14495 GBP
1000 ZMW30.28990 GBP
2000 ZMW60.57980 GBP
5000 ZMW151.44950 GBP
10000 ZMW302.89900 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / ZMW
1 GBP33.01430 ZMW
5 GBP165.07150 ZMW
10 GBP330.14300 ZMW
20 GBP660.28600 ZMW
50 GBP1650.71500 ZMW
100 GBP3301.43000 ZMW
250 GBP8253.57500 ZMW
500 GBP16507.15000 ZMW
1000 GBP33014.30000 ZMW
2000 GBP66028.60000 ZMW
5000 GBP165071.50000 ZMW
10000 GBP330143.00000 ZMW