Zambian kwacha to Australian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Zambian kwacha to Australian dollars is currently 0.058 today, reflecting a -0.641% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Zambian kwacha has remained relatively stable, with a -0.428% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Zambian kwacha to Australian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.059 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 0.058 on 26-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a 0.714% increase in value.