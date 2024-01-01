Convert ZMW to KES at the real exchange rate

Zambian kwacha to Kenyan shillings today

1,000 zmw
4,969 kes

ZK1.000 ZMW = Ksh4.969 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:02
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADSGDAUDINRGBPZAR
1 USD10.9361.3711.3581.50583.5670.79218.163
1 EUR1.06811.4641.4511.60889.2870.84719.406
1 CAD0.730.68310.9911.09860.9690.57813.251
1 SGD0.7360.6891.00911.10861.5160.58313.37

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Zambian kwacha to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZMW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZMW to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Zambian kwacha

ZMW to USD

ZMW to EUR

ZMW to CAD

ZMW to SGD

ZMW to AUD

ZMW to INR

ZMW to GBP

ZMW to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates ZMW / Kenyan Shilling
1 ZMW4.96894 KES
5 ZMW24.84470 KES
10 ZMW49.68940 KES
20 ZMW99.37880 KES
50 ZMW248.44700 KES
100 ZMW496.89400 KES
250 ZMW1,242.23500 KES
500 ZMW2,484.47000 KES
1000 ZMW4,968.94000 KES
2000 ZMW9,937.88000 KES
5000 ZMW24,844.70000 KES
10000 ZMW49,689.40000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / ZMW
1 KES0.20125 ZMW
5 KES1.00625 ZMW
10 KES2.01250 ZMW
20 KES4.02500 ZMW
50 KES10.06250 ZMW
100 KES20.12500 ZMW
250 KES50.31250 ZMW
500 KES100.62500 ZMW
1000 KES201.25000 ZMW
2000 KES402.50000 ZMW
5000 KES1,006.25000 ZMW
10000 KES2,012.50000 ZMW