Bulgarian levs to Kenyan shillings today

Convert BGN to KES at the real exchange rate

1000 bgn
84449 kes

1.00000 BGN = 84.44930 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:49
Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.92211.673081.372651.543331.349850.8070718.3165
1 EUR1.084511.814461.488641.673741.463910.875219.8642
1 NZD0.59770.5511310.8204330.9224480.8068050.48238610.9478
1 CAD0.7285180.6717551.2188711.124340.983390.58796513.3439

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Kenyan Shilling
1 BGN84.44930 KES
5 BGN422.24650 KES
10 BGN844.49300 KES
20 BGN1688.98600 KES
50 BGN4222.46500 KES
100 BGN8444.93000 KES
250 BGN21112.32500 KES
500 BGN42224.65000 KES
1000 BGN84449.30000 KES
2000 BGN168898.60000 KES
5000 BGN422246.50000 KES
10000 BGN844493.00000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Bulgarian Lev
1 KES0.01184 BGN
5 KES0.05921 BGN
10 KES0.11841 BGN
20 KES0.23683 BGN
50 KES0.59207 BGN
100 KES1.18414 BGN
250 KES2.96035 BGN
500 KES5.92070 BGN
1000 KES11.84140 BGN
2000 KES23.68280 BGN
5000 KES59.20700 BGN
10000 KES118.41400 BGN