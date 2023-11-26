50 Bulgarian levs to Kenyan shillings

Convert BGN to KES at the real exchange rate

50 bgn
4274 kes

1.00000 BGN = 85.47770 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9141.642711.363351.518951.339350.79336718.7828
1 EUR1.094111.797291.491641.661881.465380.8680520.5503
1 NZD0.608750.55639310.8299390.924660.8153290.48296211.434
1 CAD0.7334870.6704021.2049111.114130.9823960.58192513.7769

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bulgarian levs

BGN to USD

BGN to EUR

BGN to NZD

BGN to CAD

BGN to AUD

BGN to SGD

BGN to GBP

BGN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Kenyan Shilling
1 BGN85.47770 KES
5 BGN427.38850 KES
10 BGN854.77700 KES
20 BGN1709.55400 KES
50 BGN4273.88500 KES
100 BGN8547.77000 KES
250 BGN21369.42500 KES
500 BGN42738.85000 KES
1000 BGN85477.70000 KES
2000 BGN170955.40000 KES
5000 BGN427388.50000 KES
10000 BGN854777.00000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Bulgarian Lev
1 KES0.01170 BGN
5 KES0.05849 BGN
10 KES0.11699 BGN
20 KES0.23398 BGN
50 KES0.58495 BGN
100 KES1.16990 BGN
250 KES2.92475 BGN
500 KES5.84950 BGN
1000 KES11.69900 BGN
2000 KES23.39800 BGN
5000 KES58.49500 BGN
10000 KES116.99000 BGN