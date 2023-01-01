Indian rupees to Kenyan shillings today

Convert INR to KES at the real exchange rate

10000 inr
18297 kes

1.00000 INR = 1.82972 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:21
How to convert Indian rupees to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Kenyan Shilling
1 INR1.82972 KES
5 INR9.14860 KES
10 INR18.29720 KES
20 INR36.59440 KES
50 INR91.48600 KES
100 INR182.97200 KES
250 INR457.43000 KES
500 INR914.86000 KES
1000 INR1829.72000 KES
2000 INR3659.44000 KES
5000 INR9148.60000 KES
10000 INR18297.20000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Indian Rupee
1 KES0.54653 INR
5 KES2.73266 INR
10 KES5.46532 INR
20 KES10.93064 INR
50 KES27.32660 INR
100 KES54.65320 INR
250 KES136.63300 INR
500 KES273.26600 INR
1000 KES546.53200 INR
2000 KES1093.06400 INR
5000 KES2732.66000 INR
10000 KES5465.32000 INR