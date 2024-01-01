Indian rupees to Kenyan shillings today

Convert INR to KES at the real exchange rate

10,000 inr
16,028 kes

1.000 INR = 1.603 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:37
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAEDGBPAUDPKRSGD
1 USD11.3580.923.6730.7861.532278.61.343
1 CAD0.73610.6782.7050.5791.128205.1770.989
1 EUR1.0871.47613.9910.8541.665302.7551.459
1 AED0.2720.370.25110.2140.41775.8590.366

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indian rupees to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indian rupee

INR to USD

INR to CAD

INR to EUR

INR to AED

INR to GBP

INR to AUD

INR to PKR

INR to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Kenyan Shilling
1 INR1.60282 KES
5 INR8.01410 KES
10 INR16.02820 KES
20 INR32.05640 KES
50 INR80.14100 KES
100 INR160.28200 KES
250 INR400.70500 KES
500 INR801.41000 KES
1000 INR1,602.82000 KES
2000 INR3,205.64000 KES
5000 INR8,014.10000 KES
10000 INR16,028.20000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Indian Rupee
1 KES0.62390 INR
5 KES3.11951 INR
10 KES6.23902 INR
20 KES12.47804 INR
50 KES31.19510 INR
100 KES62.39020 INR
250 KES155.97550 INR
500 KES311.95100 INR
1000 KES623.90200 INR
2000 KES1,247.80400 INR
5000 KES3,119.51000 INR
10000 KES6,239.02000 INR