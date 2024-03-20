Australian dollars to Kenyan shillings today

Convert AUD to KES at the real exchange rate

1,000 aud
87,009 kes

1.000 AUD = 87.01 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:26
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPINREURNZDJPYCADSGD
1 USD10.78683.0950.921.654151.5251.3581.343
1 GBP1.2721105.7181.1712.104192.7781.7281.709
1 INR0.0120.00910.0110.021.8240.0160.016
1 EUR1.0870.85490.30811.797164.6851.4761.46

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Australian dollar

AUD to USD

AUD to GBP

AUD to INR

AUD to EUR

AUD to NZD

AUD to JPY

AUD to CAD

AUD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Kenyan Shilling
1 AUD87.00910 KES
5 AUD435.04550 KES
10 AUD870.09100 KES
20 AUD1,740.18200 KES
50 AUD4,350.45500 KES
100 AUD8,700.91000 KES
250 AUD21,752.27500 KES
500 AUD43,504.55000 KES
1000 AUD87,009.10000 KES
2000 AUD174,018.20000 KES
5000 AUD435,045.50000 KES
10000 AUD870,091.00000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Australian Dollar
1 KES0.01149 AUD
5 KES0.05747 AUD
10 KES0.11493 AUD
20 KES0.22986 AUD
50 KES0.57465 AUD
100 KES1.14930 AUD
250 KES2.87325 AUD
500 KES5.74650 AUD
1000 KES11.49300 AUD
2000 KES22.98600 AUD
5000 KES57.46500 AUD
10000 KES114.93000 AUD