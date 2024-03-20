US dollars to Kenyan shillings today

Convert USD to KES at the real exchange rate

1,000 usd
133,125 kes

1.000 USD = 133.1 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:32
Top currencies

 KRWINRJPYCADEURGBPCNYMXN
1 KRW10.0620.1130.0010.0010.0010.0050.013
1 INR16.1211.8230.0160.0110.0090.0870.202
1 JPY8.8410.54810.0090.0060.0050.0480.111
1 CAD986.55161.202111.58510.6780.5795.30212.374

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert US dollars to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for US dollar

USD to KRW

USD to INR

USD to JPY

USD to CAD

USD to EUR

USD to GBP

USD to CNY

USD to MXN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bank

Conversion rates US Dollar / Kenyan Shilling
1 USD133.12500 KES
5 USD665.62500 KES
10 USD1,331.25000 KES
20 USD2,662.50000 KES
50 USD6,656.25000 KES
100 USD13,312.50000 KES
250 USD33,281.25000 KES
500 USD66,562.50000 KES
1000 USD133,125.00000 KES
2000 USD266,250.00000 KES
5000 USD665,625.00000 KES
10000 USD1,331,250.00000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / US Dollar
1 KES0.00751 USD
5 KES0.03756 USD
10 KES0.07512 USD
20 KES0.15023 USD
50 KES0.37559 USD
100 KES0.75117 USD
250 KES1.87794 USD
500 KES3.75587 USD
1000 KES7.51174 USD
2000 KES15.02348 USD
5000 KES37.55870 USD
10000 KES75.11740 USD