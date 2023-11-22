5 US dollars to Kenyan shillings

Convert USD to KES at the real exchange rate

5 usd
764 kes

1.00000 USD = 152.80000 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:49
How to convert US dollars to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates US Dollar / Kenyan Shilling
1 USD152.80000 KES
5 USD764.00000 KES
10 USD1528.00000 KES
20 USD3056.00000 KES
50 USD7640.00000 KES
100 USD15280.00000 KES
250 USD38200.00000 KES
500 USD76400.00000 KES
1000 USD152800.00000 KES
2000 USD305600.00000 KES
5000 USD764000.00000 KES
10000 USD1528000.00000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / US Dollar
1 KES0.00654 USD
5 KES0.03272 USD
10 KES0.06545 USD
20 KES0.13089 USD
50 KES0.32722 USD
100 KES0.65445 USD
250 KES1.63613 USD
500 KES3.27225 USD
1000 KES6.54450 USD
2000 KES13.08900 USD
5000 KES32.72250 USD
10000 KES65.44500 USD