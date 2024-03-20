Japanese yen to Kenyan shillings today

Convert JPY to KES at the real exchange rate

10,000 jpy
8,767 kes

1.000 JPY = 0.8767 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDCADCHFCNYSGD
1 USD10.7820.9161.5181.3490.8877.1981.34
1 GBP1.27911.1711.9411.7251.1349.2041.713
1 EUR1.0920.85411.6581.4740.9697.8621.463
1 AUD0.6590.5150.60310.8890.5844.7410.882

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Japanese yen to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JPY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JPY to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Japanese yen

JPY to USD

JPY to GBP

JPY to EUR

JPY to AUD

JPY to CAD

JPY to CHF

JPY to CNY

JPY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Kenyan Shilling
100 JPY87.66570 KES
1000 JPY876.65700 KES
1500 JPY1,314.98550 KES
2000 JPY1,753.31400 KES
3000 JPY2,629.97100 KES
5000 JPY4,383.28500 KES
5400 JPY4,733.94780 KES
10000 JPY8,766.57000 KES
15000 JPY13,149.85500 KES
20000 JPY17,533.14000 KES
25000 JPY21,916.42500 KES
30000 JPY26,299.71000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Japanese Yen
1 KES1.14070 JPY
5 KES5.70350 JPY
10 KES11.40700 JPY
20 KES22.81400 JPY
50 KES57.03500 JPY
100 KES114.07000 JPY
250 KES285.17500 JPY
500 KES570.35000 JPY
1000 KES1,140.70000 JPY
2000 KES2,281.40000 JPY
5000 KES5,703.50000 JPY
10000 KES11,407.00000 JPY