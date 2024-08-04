Japanese yen to Kenyan shillings today

Convert JPY to KES at the real exchange rate

10,000 jpy
8,867 kes

¥1.000 JPY = Ksh0.8867 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

JPY to KES conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 JPY to KESLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.88670.8867
Low0.79600.7953
Average0.83270.8290
Change11.17%1.42%
View full history

1 JPY to KES stats

The performance of JPY to KES in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.8867 and a 30 day low of 0.7960. This means the 30 day average was 0.8327. The change for JPY to KES was 11.17.

The performance of JPY to KES in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.8867 and a 90 day low of 0.7953. This means the 90 day average was 0.8290. The change for JPY to KES was 1.42.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDCADCHFCNYSGD
1 USD10.7810.9171.5361.3870.8587.1691.327
1 GBP1.28111.1741.9671.7761.0999.181.699
1 EUR1.0910.85211.6761.5140.9367.8221.447
1 AUD0.6510.5090.59710.9030.5594.6680.864

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Japanese yen to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JPY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JPY to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Japanese yen

JPY to USD

JPY to GBP

JPY to EUR

JPY to AUD

JPY to CAD

JPY to CHF

JPY to CNY

JPY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Kenyan Shilling
100 JPY88.67470 KES
1000 JPY886.74700 KES
1500 JPY1,330.12050 KES
2000 JPY1,773.49400 KES
3000 JPY2,660.24100 KES
5000 JPY4,433.73500 KES
5400 JPY4,788.43380 KES
10000 JPY8,867.47000 KES
15000 JPY13,301.20500 KES
20000 JPY17,734.94000 KES
25000 JPY22,168.67500 KES
30000 JPY26,602.41000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Japanese Yen
1 KES1.12772 JPY
5 KES5.63860 JPY
10 KES11.27720 JPY
20 KES22.55440 JPY
50 KES56.38600 JPY
100 KES112.77200 JPY
250 KES281.93000 JPY
500 KES563.86000 JPY
1000 KES1,127.72000 JPY
2000 KES2,255.44000 JPY
5000 KES5,638.60000 JPY
10000 KES11,277.20000 JPY