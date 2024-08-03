Chinese yuan rmb to Kenyan shillings today
Convert CNY to KES at the real exchange rate
|1 CNY to KES
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|18.3397
|18.7077
|Low
|17.6017
|17.6017
|Average
|17.8799
|17.9523
|Change
|2.61%
|-1.61%
1 CNY to KES stats
The performance of CNY to KES in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 18.3397 and a 30 day low of 17.6017. This means the 30 day average was 17.8799. The change for CNY to KES was 2.61.
The performance of CNY to KES in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 18.7077 and a 90 day low of 17.6017. This means the 90 day average was 17.9523. The change for CNY to KES was -1.61.
|Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Kenyan Shilling
|1 CNY
|18.12340 KES
|5 CNY
|90.61700 KES
|10 CNY
|181.23400 KES
|20 CNY
|362.46800 KES
|50 CNY
|906.17000 KES
|100 CNY
|1,812.34000 KES
|250 CNY
|4,530.85000 KES
|500 CNY
|9,061.70000 KES
|1000 CNY
|18,123.40000 KES
|2000 CNY
|36,246.80000 KES
|5000 CNY
|90,617.00000 KES
|10000 CNY
|181,234.00000 KES