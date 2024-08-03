Chinese yuan rmb to Kenyan shillings today

Convert CNY to KES at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
18,123 kes

¥1.000 CNY = Ksh18.12 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:59
CNY to KES conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CNY to KESLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High18.339718.7077
Low17.601717.6017
Average17.879917.9523
Change2.61%-1.61%
1 CNY to KES stats

The performance of CNY to KES in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 18.3397 and a 30 day low of 17.6017. This means the 30 day average was 17.8799. The change for CNY to KES was 2.61.

The performance of CNY to KES in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 18.7077 and a 90 day low of 17.6017. This means the 90 day average was 17.9523. The change for CNY to KES was -1.61.

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Kenyan Shilling
1 CNY18.12340 KES
5 CNY90.61700 KES
10 CNY181.23400 KES
20 CNY362.46800 KES
50 CNY906.17000 KES
100 CNY1,812.34000 KES
250 CNY4,530.85000 KES
500 CNY9,061.70000 KES
1000 CNY18,123.40000 KES
2000 CNY36,246.80000 KES
5000 CNY90,617.00000 KES
10000 CNY181,234.00000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 KES0.05518 CNY
5 KES0.27589 CNY
10 KES0.55177 CNY
20 KES1.10354 CNY
50 KES2.75886 CNY
100 KES5.51772 CNY
250 KES13.79430 CNY
500 KES27.58860 CNY
1000 KES55.17720 CNY
2000 KES110.35440 CNY
5000 KES275.88600 CNY
10000 KES551.77200 CNY