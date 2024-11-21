Swedish kronor to Kenyan shillings today
Convert SEK to KES at the real exchange rate
SEK to KES conversion chart
1 SEK = 11.76420 KES
0
|1 SEK to KES
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|12.2323
|12.7915
|Low
|11.7431
|11.7431
|Average
|11.9802
|12.3488
|Change
|-3.77%
|-7.11%
|View full history
1 SEK to KES stats
The performance of SEK to KES in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 12.2323 and a 30 day low of 11.7431. This means the 30 day average was 11.9802. The change for SEK to KES was -3.77.
The performance of SEK to KES in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 12.7915 and a 90 day low of 11.7431. This means the 90 day average was 12.3488. The change for SEK to KES was -7.11.
|Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Kenyan Shilling
|1 SEK
|11.76420 KES
|5 SEK
|58.82100 KES
|10 SEK
|117.64200 KES
|20 SEK
|235.28400 KES
|50 SEK
|588.21000 KES
|100 SEK
|1,176.42000 KES
|250 SEK
|2,941.05000 KES
|500 SEK
|5,882.10000 KES
|1000 SEK
|11,764.20000 KES
|2000 SEK
|23,528.40000 KES
|5000 SEK
|58,821.00000 KES
|10000 SEK
|117,642.00000 KES