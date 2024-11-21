Swedish kronor to Kenyan shillings today

Convert SEK to KES at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 SEK = Ksh11.76 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:13
SEK to KES conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

KES
1 SEK to KESLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High12.232312.7915
Low11.743111.7431
Average11.980212.3488
Change-3.77%-7.11%
1 SEK to KES stats

The performance of SEK to KES in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 12.2323 and a 30 day low of 11.7431. This means the 30 day average was 11.9802. The change for SEK to KES was -3.77.

The performance of SEK to KES in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 12.7915 and a 90 day low of 11.7431. This means the 90 day average was 12.3488. The change for SEK to KES was -7.11.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9480.797.06911.04384.4441.3974.108
1 EUR1.05510.8347.45911.65289.1011.4744.334
1 GBP1.2651.19918.94513.974106.8551.7675.198
1 DKK0.1410.1340.11211.56211.9460.1980.581

How to convert Swedish kronor to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Kenyan Shilling
1 SEK11.76420 KES
5 SEK58.82100 KES
10 SEK117.64200 KES
20 SEK235.28400 KES
50 SEK588.21000 KES
100 SEK1,176.42000 KES
250 SEK2,941.05000 KES
500 SEK5,882.10000 KES
1000 SEK11,764.20000 KES
2000 SEK23,528.40000 KES
5000 SEK58,821.00000 KES
10000 SEK117,642.00000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Swedish Krona
1 KES0.08500 SEK
5 KES0.42502 SEK
10 KES0.85004 SEK
20 KES1.70007 SEK
50 KES4.25019 SEK
100 KES8.50037 SEK
250 KES21.25093 SEK
500 KES42.50185 SEK
1000 KES85.00370 SEK
2000 KES170.00740 SEK
5000 KES425.01850 SEK
10000 KES850.03700 SEK