Hong Kong dollars to Kenyan shillings today

Convert HKD to KES at the real exchange rate

$1.000 HKD = Ksh16.61 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:59
HKD to KES conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

KES
1 HKD to KESLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High16.656816.6568
Low16.558216.4816
Average16.597916.5708
Change0.14%0.44%
1 HKD to KES stats

The performance of HKD to KES in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 16.6568 and a 30 day low of 16.5582. This means the 30 day average was 16.5979. The change for HKD to KES was 0.14.

The performance of HKD to KES in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 16.6568 and a 90 day low of 16.4816. This means the 90 day average was 16.5708. The change for HKD to KES was 0.44.

Top currencies

 USDCNYGBPSGDAUDEURCADINR
1 USD17.2410.7881.341.5340.9451.39684.386
1 CNY0.13810.1090.1850.2120.1310.19311.654
1 GBP1.279.19311.7011.9471.21.773107.133
1 SGD0.7465.4040.58811.1450.7061.04262.977

Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Kenyan Shilling
100 HKD1,661.02000 KES
200 HKD3,322.04000 KES
300 HKD4,983.06000 KES
500 HKD8,305.10000 KES
1000 HKD16,610.20000 KES
2000 HKD33,220.40000 KES
2500 HKD41,525.50000 KES
3000 HKD49,830.60000 KES
4000 HKD66,440.80000 KES
5000 HKD83,051.00000 KES
10000 HKD166,102.00000 KES
20000 HKD332,204.00000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Hong Kong Dollar
1 KES0.06020 HKD
5 KES0.30102 HKD
10 KES0.60204 HKD
20 KES1.20408 HKD
50 KES3.01019 HKD
100 KES6.02038 HKD
250 KES15.05095 HKD
500 KES30.10190 HKD
1000 KES60.20380 HKD
2000 KES120.40760 HKD
5000 KES301.01900 HKD
10000 KES602.03800 HKD