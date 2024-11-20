Hong Kong dollars to Kenyan shillings today
Convert HKD to KES at the real exchange rate
HKD to KES conversion chart
1 HKD = 16.61020 KES
0
|1 HKD to KES
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|16.6568
|16.6568
|Low
|16.5582
|16.4816
|Average
|16.5979
|16.5708
|Change
|0.14%
|0.44%
|View full history
1 HKD to KES stats
The performance of HKD to KES in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 16.6568 and a 30 day low of 16.5582. This means the 30 day average was 16.5979. The change for HKD to KES was 0.14.
The performance of HKD to KES in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 16.6568 and a 90 day low of 16.4816. This means the 90 day average was 16.5708. The change for HKD to KES was 0.44.
|Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Kenyan Shilling
|100 HKD
|1,661.02000 KES
|200 HKD
|3,322.04000 KES
|300 HKD
|4,983.06000 KES
|500 HKD
|8,305.10000 KES
|1000 HKD
|16,610.20000 KES
|2000 HKD
|33,220.40000 KES
|2500 HKD
|41,525.50000 KES
|3000 HKD
|49,830.60000 KES
|4000 HKD
|66,440.80000 KES
|5000 HKD
|83,051.00000 KES
|10000 HKD
|166,102.00000 KES
|20000 HKD
|332,204.00000 KES