Brazilian reais to Kenyan shillings today

Convert BRL to KES at the real exchange rate

R$1.000 BRL = Ksh22.39 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:09
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

BRL to KES conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

KES
1 BRL to KESLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High22.813523.7724
Low21.961421.9614
Average22.431522.9586
Change-1.19%-2.88%
View full history

1 BRL to KES stats

The performance of BRL to KES in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 22.8135 and a 30 day low of 21.9614. This means the 30 day average was 22.4315. The change for BRL to KES was -1.19.

The performance of BRL to KES in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 23.7724 and a 90 day low of 21.9614. This means the 90 day average was 22.9586. The change for BRL to KES was -2.88.

Track market ratesView BRL to KES chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8351.05989.3531.4781.6230.93621.318
1 GBP1.19811.269107.0481.7711.9441.12125.54
1 USD0.9440.788184.3861.3961.5330.88420.133
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.239

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian real

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Kenyan Shilling
1 BRL22.39440 KES
5 BRL111.97200 KES
10 BRL223.94400 KES
20 BRL447.88800 KES
50 BRL1,119.72000 KES
100 BRL2,239.44000 KES
250 BRL5,598.60000 KES
500 BRL11,197.20000 KES
1000 BRL22,394.40000 KES
2000 BRL44,788.80000 KES
5000 BRL111,972.00000 KES
10000 BRL223,944.00000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Brazilian Real
1 KES0.04465 BRL
5 KES0.22327 BRL
10 KES0.44654 BRL
20 KES0.89308 BRL
50 KES2.23271 BRL
100 KES4.46541 BRL
250 KES11.16353 BRL
500 KES22.32705 BRL
1000 KES44.65410 BRL
2000 KES89.30820 BRL
5000 KES223.27050 BRL
10000 KES446.54100 BRL