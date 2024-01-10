브라질 헤알 → 케냐 실링

실제 환율로 BRL → KES 변환

1000 brl
32470 kes

1.00000 BRL = 32.47020 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
1 EUR10.8612651.097191.10681.468031.637950.9337218.629
1 GBP1.1610811.2739105.7891.704611.901911.0841321.6311
1 USD0.91150.784991183.04331.33811.492980.851116.9802
1 INR0.01097610.009452790.012041910.01611330.01797840.01024890.204474

환율 브라질 헤알 / 케냐 실링
1 BRL32.47020 KES
5 BRL162.35100 KES
10 BRL324.70200 KES
20 BRL649.40400 KES
50 BRL1623.51000 KES
100 BRL3247.02000 KES
250 BRL8117.55000 KES
500 BRL16235.10000 KES
1000 BRL32470.20000 KES
2000 BRL64940.40000 KES
5000 BRL162351.00000 KES
10000 BRL324702.00000 KES
환율 케냐 실링 / 브라질 헤알
1 KES0.03080 BRL
5 KES0.15399 BRL
10 KES0.30797 BRL
20 KES0.61595 BRL
50 KES1.53987 BRL
100 KES3.07975 BRL
250 KES7.69937 BRL
500 KES15.39875 BRL
1000 KES30.79750 BRL
2000 KES61.59500 BRL
5000 KES153.98750 BRL
10000 KES307.97500 BRL