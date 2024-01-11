뉴질랜드 달러 → 케냐 실링

실제 환율로 NZD → KES 변환

1000 nzd
98606 kes

1.00000 NZD = 98.60580 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:28
상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.861691.0945590.94591.471241.645070.9363818.6014
1 GBP1.1605111.27025105.5451.707411.909151.0866821.5874
1 USD0.91360.787247183.08981.344151.502970.855516.9946
1 INR0.01099550.009474650.012035210.01617710.01808850.01029610.204533

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

뉴질랜드 달러 → 케냐 실링 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 NZD을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 KES을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 NZD → KES 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 뉴질랜드 달러

NZD → USD

NZD → AUD

NZD → GBP

NZD → EUR

NZD → INR

NZD → CAD

NZD → CHF

NZD → JPY

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

환율 뉴질랜드 달러 / 케냐 실링
1 NZD98.60580 KES
5 NZD493.02900 KES
10 NZD986.05800 KES
20 NZD1972.11600 KES
50 NZD4930.29000 KES
100 NZD9860.58000 KES
250 NZD24651.45000 KES
500 NZD49302.90000 KES
1000 NZD98605.80000 KES
2000 NZD197211.60000 KES
5000 NZD493029.00000 KES
10000 NZD986058.00000 KES
환율 케냐 실링 / 뉴질랜드 달러
1 KES0.01014 NZD
5 KES0.05071 NZD
10 KES0.10141 NZD
20 KES0.20283 NZD
50 KES0.50707 NZD
100 KES1.01414 NZD
250 KES2.53535 NZD
500 KES5.07070 NZD
1000 KES10.14140 NZD
2000 KES20.28280 NZD
5000 KES50.70700 NZD
10000 KES101.41400 NZD