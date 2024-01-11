노르웨이 크로네 → 케냐 실링

실제 환율로 NOK → KES 변환

1,000 nok
15,362 kes

1.00000 NOK = 15.36240 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:57
상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8609851.0944590.90931.469681.643190.93572518.5736
1 GBP1.1614611.27115105.5871.706961.908491.0868121.5723
1 USD0.91370.786689183.06391.342851.501390.8549516.9707
1 INR0.0110.009470890.012038910.01616650.01807510.01029270.204309

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다.

환율 비교

노르웨이 크로네 → 케냐 실링 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 NOK을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 KES을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 NOK → KES 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

환율 노르웨이 크로네 / 케냐 실링
1 NOK15.36240 KES
5 NOK76.81200 KES
10 NOK153.62400 KES
20 NOK307.24800 KES
50 NOK768.12000 KES
100 NOK1536.24000 KES
250 NOK3840.60000 KES
500 NOK7681.20000 KES
1000 NOK15362.40000 KES
2000 NOK30724.80000 KES
5000 NOK76812.00000 KES
10000 NOK153624.00000 KES
환율 케냐 실링 / 노르웨이 크로네
1 KES0.06509 NOK
5 KES0.32547 NOK
10 KES0.65094 NOK
20 KES1.30188 NOK
50 KES3.25469 NOK
100 KES6.50939 NOK
250 KES16.27347 NOK
500 KES32.54695 NOK
1000 KES65.09390 NOK
2000 KES130.18780 NOK
5000 KES325.46950 NOK
10000 KES650.93900 NOK