중국 위안화 → 케냐 실링

실제 환율로 CNY → KES 변환

1000 cny
22150 kes

1.00000 CNY = 22.15000 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:55
중국 위안화 → 케냐 실링 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 CNY을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 KES을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 CNY → KES 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 Chinese Yuan RMB / 케냐 실링
1 CNY22.15000 KES
5 CNY110.75000 KES
10 CNY221.50000 KES
20 CNY443.00000 KES
50 CNY1107.50000 KES
100 CNY2215.00000 KES
250 CNY5537.50000 KES
500 CNY11075.00000 KES
1000 CNY22150.00000 KES
2000 CNY44300.00000 KES
5000 CNY110750.00000 KES
10000 CNY221500.00000 KES
환율 케냐 실링 / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 KES0.04515 CNY
5 KES0.22573 CNY
10 KES0.45147 CNY
20 KES0.90294 CNY
50 KES2.25734 CNY
100 KES4.51468 CNY
250 KES11.28670 CNY
500 KES22.57340 CNY
1000 KES45.14680 CNY
2000 KES90.29360 CNY
5000 KES225.73400 CNY
10000 KES451.46800 CNY