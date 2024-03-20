Chinese yuan rmb to Kenyan shillings today

Convert CNY to KES at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
18,397 kes

1.000 CNY = 18.40 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:38
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Kenyan Shilling
1 CNY18.39710 KES
5 CNY91.98550 KES
10 CNY183.97100 KES
20 CNY367.94200 KES
50 CNY919.85500 KES
100 CNY1,839.71000 KES
250 CNY4,599.27500 KES
500 CNY9,198.55000 KES
1000 CNY18,397.10000 KES
2000 CNY36,794.20000 KES
5000 CNY91,985.50000 KES
10000 CNY183,971.00000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 KES0.05436 CNY
5 KES0.27178 CNY
10 KES0.54356 CNY
20 KES1.08713 CNY
50 KES2.71782 CNY
100 KES5.43564 CNY
250 KES13.58910 CNY
500 KES27.17820 CNY
1000 KES54.35640 CNY
2000 KES108.71280 CNY
5000 KES271.78200 CNY
10000 KES543.56400 CNY