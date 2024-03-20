Euros to Kenyan shillings today

Convert EUR to KES at the real exchange rate

1,000 eur
144,660 kes

1.000 EUR = 144.7 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:46
Top currencies

 USDGBPCHFCADINRAUDJPYPLN
1 USD10.7860.8891.35783.0251.531151.4753.972
1 GBP1.27211.1311.727105.6331.948192.7225.054
1 CHF1.1250.88411.52793.3861.722170.3784.468
1 CAD0.7370.5790.655161.1671.128111.5962.926

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Euros to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Euro / Kenyan Shilling
1 EUR144.66000 KES
5 EUR723.30000 KES
10 EUR1,446.60000 KES
20 EUR2,893.20000 KES
50 EUR7,233.00000 KES
100 EUR14,466.00000 KES
250 EUR36,165.00000 KES
500 EUR72,330.00000 KES
1000 EUR144,660.00000 KES
2000 EUR289,320.00000 KES
5000 EUR723,300.00000 KES
10000 EUR1,446,600.00000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Euro
1 KES0.00691 EUR
5 KES0.03456 EUR
10 KES0.06913 EUR
20 KES0.13826 EUR
50 KES0.34564 EUR
100 KES0.69128 EUR
250 KES1.72819 EUR
500 KES3.45639 EUR
1000 KES6.91277 EUR
2000 KES13.82554 EUR
5000 KES34.56385 EUR
10000 KES69.12770 EUR