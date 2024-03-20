Canadian dollars to Kenyan shillings today

Convert CAD to KES at the real exchange rate

1,000 cad
98,023 kes

1.000 CAD = 98.02 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:02
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINREURGBPPKRAUDCNYPHP
1 USD183.0360.920.786278.751.5327.19956.11
1 INR0.01210.0110.0093.3570.0180.0870.676
1 EUR1.08790.23610.854302.9181.6657.82360.975
1 GBP1.272105.6141.171354.5421.9499.15771.367

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Canadian dollars to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CAD to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Canadian dollar

CAD to USD

CAD to INR

CAD to EUR

CAD to GBP

CAD to PKR

CAD to AUD

CAD to CNY

CAD to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Kenyan Shilling
1 CAD98.02260 KES
5 CAD490.11300 KES
10 CAD980.22600 KES
20 CAD1,960.45200 KES
50 CAD4,901.13000 KES
100 CAD9,802.26000 KES
250 CAD24,505.65000 KES
500 CAD49,011.30000 KES
1000 CAD98,022.60000 KES
2000 CAD196,045.20000 KES
5000 CAD490,113.00000 KES
10000 CAD980,226.00000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Canadian Dollar
1 KES0.01020 CAD
5 KES0.05101 CAD
10 KES0.10202 CAD
20 KES0.20403 CAD
50 KES0.51009 CAD
100 KES1.02017 CAD
250 KES2.55042 CAD
500 KES5.10085 CAD
1000 KES10.20170 CAD
2000 KES20.40340 CAD
5000 KES51.00850 CAD
10000 KES102.01700 CAD