Canadian dollars to Kenyan shillings today

Convert CAD to KES at the real exchange rate

1,000 cad
110,828 kes

1.00000 CAD = 110.82800 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:59
How to convert Canadian dollars to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CAD to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Kenyan Shilling
1 CAD110.82800 KES
5 CAD554.14000 KES
10 CAD1108.28000 KES
20 CAD2216.56000 KES
50 CAD5541.40000 KES
100 CAD11082.80000 KES
250 CAD27707.00000 KES
500 CAD55414.00000 KES
1000 CAD110828.00000 KES
2000 CAD221656.00000 KES
5000 CAD554140.00000 KES
10000 CAD1108280.00000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Canadian Dollar
1 KES0.00902 CAD
5 KES0.04511 CAD
10 KES0.09023 CAD
20 KES0.18046 CAD
50 KES0.45115 CAD
100 KES0.90230 CAD
250 KES2.25575 CAD
500 KES4.51149 CAD
1000 KES9.02298 CAD
2000 KES18.04596 CAD
5000 KES45.11490 CAD
10000 KES90.22980 CAD