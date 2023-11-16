British pounds sterling to Kenyan shillings today

Convert GBP to KES at the real exchange rate

1000 gbp
189591 kes

1.00000 GBP = 189.59100 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:04
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURINRAUDJPYCADCHFNZD
1 USD10.9188583.24351.54131150.3451.373850.88681.66653
1 EUR1.0883190.59391.6774163.611.495160.96511.81368
1 INR0.01201290.011038310.01851561.806090.0165040.01065310.0200199
1 AUD0.64880.59615954.0084197.54380.8913540.5753561.08124

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert British pounds sterling to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for British pound sterling

GBP to USD

GBP to EUR

GBP to INR

GBP to AUD

GBP to JPY

GBP to CAD

GBP to CHF

GBP to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Kenyan Shilling
1 GBP189.59100 KES
5 GBP947.95500 KES
10 GBP1895.91000 KES
20 GBP3791.82000 KES
50 GBP9479.55000 KES
100 GBP18959.10000 KES
250 GBP47397.75000 KES
500 GBP94795.50000 KES
1000 GBP189591.00000 KES
2000 GBP379182.00000 KES
5000 GBP947955.00000 KES
10000 GBP1895910.00000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / British Pound Sterling
1 KES0.00527 GBP
5 KES0.02637 GBP
10 KES0.05275 GBP
20 KES0.10549 GBP
50 KES0.26373 GBP
100 KES0.52745 GBP
250 KES1.31863 GBP
500 KES2.63726 GBP
1000 KES5.27452 GBP
2000 KES10.54904 GBP
5000 KES26.37260 GBP
10000 KES52.74520 GBP