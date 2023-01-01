5 Kenyan shillings to British pounds sterling

Convert KES to GBP at the real exchange rate

5 kes
0.03 gbp

1.00000 KES = 0.00509 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:54
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.862491.0980591.32911.464141.623730.9454418.7437
1 GBP1.1594311.2731105.8891.697551.882591.0961821.7318
1 USD0.910750.785484183.17391.33341.478740.8610517.07
1 INR0.01094940.009443880.01202310.01603150.01777890.01035240.205233

How to convert Kenyan shillings to British pounds sterling

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to GBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / British Pound Sterling
1 KES0.00509 GBP
5 KES0.02547 GBP
10 KES0.05094 GBP
20 KES0.10188 GBP
50 KES0.25470 GBP
100 KES0.50939 GBP
250 KES1.27348 GBP
500 KES2.54697 GBP
1000 KES5.09393 GBP
2000 KES10.18786 GBP
5000 KES25.46965 GBP
10000 KES50.93930 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Kenyan Shilling
1 GBP196.31200 KES
5 GBP981.56000 KES
10 GBP1963.12000 KES
20 GBP3926.24000 KES
50 GBP9815.60000 KES
100 GBP19631.20000 KES
250 GBP49078.00000 KES
500 GBP98156.00000 KES
1000 GBP196312.00000 KES
2000 GBP392624.00000 KES
5000 GBP981560.00000 KES
10000 GBP1963120.00000 KES