US dollars to Nigerian nairas today

Convert USD to NGN at the real exchange rate

1000 usd
837918 ngn

1.00000 USD = 837.91800 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:58
Top currencies

 KRWINRJPYCADEURGBPCNYMXN
1 KRW10.06437570.1164760.001065330.0007128780.000622760.005601540.0133877
1 INR15.533811.809310.01654870.01107370.009673840.08701330.207962
1 JPY8.585480.55269610.009146390.006119390.005346690.04809190.11494
1 CAD938.67460.4278109.33310.669160.5845695.2580212.5667

Compare exchange rates

How to convert US dollars to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates US Dollar / Nigerian Naira
1 USD837.91800 NGN
5 USD4189.59000 NGN
10 USD8379.18000 NGN
20 USD16758.36000 NGN
50 USD41895.90000 NGN
100 USD83791.80000 NGN
250 USD209479.50000 NGN
500 USD418959.00000 NGN
1000 USD837918.00000 NGN
2000 USD1675836.00000 NGN
5000 USD4189590.00000 NGN
10000 USD8379180.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / US Dollar
1 NGN0.00119 USD
5 NGN0.00597 USD
10 NGN0.01193 USD
20 NGN0.02387 USD
50 NGN0.05967 USD
100 NGN0.11934 USD
250 NGN0.29836 USD
500 NGN0.59671 USD
1000 NGN1.19343 USD
2000 NGN2.38686 USD
5000 NGN5.96715 USD
10000 NGN11.93430 USD