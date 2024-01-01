South Korean wons to Japanese yen today

Convert KRW to JPY at the real exchange rate

₩1.000 KRW = ¥0.1106 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:14
KRW to JPY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

JPY
1 KRW to JPYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.11090.1114
Low0.10760.1055
Average0.10970.1087
Change2.72%-0.50%
1 KRW to JPY stats

The performance of KRW to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1109 and a 30 day low of 0.1076. This means the 30 day average was 0.1097. The change for KRW to JPY was 2.72.

The performance of KRW to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1114 and a 90 day low of 0.1055. This means the 90 day average was 0.1087. The change for KRW to JPY was -0.50.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.9271.3841.5090.77484.0551.3237.13
1 EUR1.07811.4921.6270.83490.6321.4267.688
1 CAD0.7230.6711.090.55960.7310.9565.152
1 AUD0.6630.6150.91710.51355.7120.8774.726

Conversion rates South Korean Won / Japanese Yen
1 KRW0.11058 JPY
5 KRW0.55290 JPY
10 KRW1.10579 JPY
20 KRW2.21158 JPY
50 KRW5.52895 JPY
100 KRW11.05790 JPY
250 KRW27.64475 JPY
500 KRW55.28950 JPY
1000 KRW110.57900 JPY
2000 KRW221.15800 JPY
5000 KRW552.89500 JPY
10000 KRW1,105.79000 JPY
20000 KRW2,211.58000 JPY
30000 KRW3,317.37000 JPY
40000 KRW4,423.16000 JPY
50000 KRW5,528.95000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / South Korean Won
100 JPY904.33500 KRW
1000 JPY9,043.35000 KRW
1500 JPY13,565.02500 KRW
2000 JPY18,086.70000 KRW
3000 JPY27,130.05000 KRW
5000 JPY45,216.75000 KRW
5400 JPY48,834.09000 KRW
10000 JPY90,433.50000 KRW
15000 JPY135,650.25000 KRW
20000 JPY180,867.00000 KRW
25000 JPY226,083.75000 KRW
30000 JPY271,300.50000 KRW