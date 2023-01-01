5000 South Korean wons to Japanese yen

Convert KRW to JPY at the real exchange rate

5000 krw
553 jpy

1.00000 KRW = 0.11067 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:19
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.861841.09691.13121.463271.62010.94419518.7129
1 GBP1.1603111.2717105.741.697851.879821.0955621.7128
1 USD0.91240.786349183.14891.33511.47820.8614517.0738
1 INR0.01097320.009457120.012026610.01605670.01777770.01036030.20534

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South Korean wons to Japanese yen

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South Korean wons

KRW to USD

KRW to EUR

KRW to CAD

KRW to AUD

KRW to GBP

KRW to INR

KRW to SGD

KRW to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Japanese Yen
1 KRW0.11067 JPY
5 KRW0.55334 JPY
10 KRW1.10667 JPY
20 KRW2.21334 JPY
50 KRW5.53335 JPY
100 KRW11.06670 JPY
250 KRW27.66675 JPY
500 KRW55.33350 JPY
1000 KRW110.66700 JPY
2000 KRW221.33400 JPY
5000 KRW553.33500 JPY
10000 KRW1106.67000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / South Korean Won
100 JPY903.61400 KRW
1000 JPY9036.14000 KRW
1500 JPY13554.21000 KRW
2000 JPY18072.28000 KRW
3000 JPY27108.42000 KRW
5000 JPY45180.70000 KRW
5400 JPY48795.15600 KRW
10000 JPY90361.40000 KRW
15000 JPY135542.10000 KRW
20000 JPY180722.80000 KRW
25000 JPY225903.50000 KRW
30000 JPY271084.20000 KRW