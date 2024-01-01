Convert KRW to JPY at the real exchange rate
South Korean wons to Japanese yen today
|1 KRW to JPY
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.1165
|0.1165
|Low
|0.1129
|0.1111
|Average
|0.1144
|0.1137
|Change
|2.42%
|4.21%
1 KRW to JPY stats
The performance of KRW to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1165 and a 30 day low of 0.1129. This means the 30 day average was 0.1144. The change for KRW to JPY was 2.42.
The performance of KRW to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1165 and a 90 day low of 0.1111. This means the 90 day average was 0.1137. The change for KRW to JPY was 4.21.
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Japanese Yen
|1 KRW
|0,11648 JPY
|5 KRW
|0,58241 JPY
|10 KRW
|1,16482 JPY
|20 KRW
|2,32964 JPY
|50 KRW
|5,82410 JPY
|100 KRW
|11,64820 JPY
|250 KRW
|29,12050 JPY
|500 KRW
|58,24100 JPY
|1000 KRW
|116,48200 JPY
|2000 KRW
|232,96400 JPY
|5000 KRW
|582,41000 JPY
|10000 KRW
|1.164,82000 JPY
|20000 KRW
|2.329,64000 JPY
|30000 KRW
|3.494,46000 JPY
|40000 KRW
|4.659,28000 JPY
|50000 KRW
|5.824,10000 JPY
|Conversion rates Japanese Yen / South Korean Won
|100 JPY
|858,50300 KRW
|1000 JPY
|8.585,03000 KRW
|1500 JPY
|12.877,54500 KRW
|2000 JPY
|17.170,06000 KRW
|3000 JPY
|25.755,09000 KRW
|5000 JPY
|42.925,15000 KRW
|5400 JPY
|46.359,16200 KRW
|10000 JPY
|85.850,30000 KRW
|15000 JPY
|128.775,45000 KRW
|20000 JPY
|171.700,60000 KRW
|25000 JPY
|214.625,75000 KRW
|30000 JPY
|257.550,90000 KRW