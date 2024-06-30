South Korean won to Japanese yen exchange rate history

The exchange rate for South Korean won to Japanese yen is currently 0,116 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of South Korean won has remained relatively stable, with a 1.240% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of South Korean won to Japanese yen has fluctuated between a high of 0,117 on 28-06-2024 and a low of 0,115 on 25-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-06-2024, with a 0.274% increase in value.