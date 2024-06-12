Convert DKK to JPY at the real exchange rate

Danish kroner to Japanese yen today

1,000 dkk
22,672 jpy

kr1.000 DKK = ¥22.67 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:42
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.07511.2510.843299.3881.62611.46689.791
1 USD0.93110.4660.784278.51.51210.66783.526
1 SEK0.0890.09610.07526.6090.1441.0197.98
1 GBP1.1861.27513.3461355.1291.92813.601106.508

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Danish kroner to Japanese yen

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Danish krone

DKK to EUR

DKK to USD

DKK to SEK

DKK to GBP

DKK to PKR

DKK to AUD

DKK to NOK

DKK to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Japanese Yen
1 DKK22,67230 JPY
5 DKK113,36150 JPY
10 DKK226,72300 JPY
20 DKK453,44600 JPY
50 DKK1.133,61500 JPY
100 DKK2.267,23000 JPY
250 DKK5.668,07500 JPY
500 DKK11.336,15000 JPY
1000 DKK22.672,30000 JPY
2000 DKK45.344,60000 JPY
5000 DKK113.361,50000 JPY
10000 DKK226.723,00000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Danish Krone
100 JPY4,41066 DKK
1000 JPY44,10660 DKK
1500 JPY66,15990 DKK
2000 JPY88,21320 DKK
3000 JPY132,31980 DKK
5000 JPY220,53300 DKK
5400 JPY238,17564 DKK
10000 JPY441,06600 DKK
15000 JPY661,59900 DKK
20000 JPY882,13200 DKK
25000 JPY1.102,66500 DKK
30000 JPY1.323,19800 DKK