Danish krone to Japanese yen exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Danish krone to Japanese yen is currently 22,672 today, reflecting a 0.103% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Danish krone has remained relatively stable, with a -0.471% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Danish krone to Japanese yen has fluctuated between a high of 22,797 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 22,574 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-06-2024, with a -0.255% decrease in value.