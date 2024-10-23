Danish kroner to Kenyan shillings today

Convert DKK to KES at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 DKK = Ksh18.68 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:56
DKK to KES conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

KES
1 DKK to KESLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High19.338719.3448
Low18.679418.6794
Average18.997919.0576
Change-2.77%-3.34%
1 DKK to KES stats

The performance of DKK to KES in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 19.3387 and a 30 day low of 18.6794. This means the 30 day average was 18.9979. The change for DKK to KES was -2.77.

The performance of DKK to KES in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 19.3448 and a 90 day low of 18.6794. This means the 90 day average was 19.0576. The change for DKK to KES was -3.34.

Conversion rates Danish Krone / Kenyan Shilling
1 DKK18.67940 KES
5 DKK93.39700 KES
10 DKK186.79400 KES
20 DKK373.58800 KES
50 DKK933.97000 KES
100 DKK1,867.94000 KES
250 DKK4,669.85000 KES
500 DKK9,339.70000 KES
1000 DKK18,679.40000 KES
2000 DKK37,358.80000 KES
5000 DKK93,397.00000 KES
10000 DKK186,794.00000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Danish Krone
1 KES0.05353 DKK
5 KES0.26767 DKK
10 KES0.53535 DKK
20 KES1.07070 DKK
50 KES2.67675 DKK
100 KES5.35349 DKK
250 KES13.38373 DKK
500 KES26.76745 DKK
1000 KES53.53490 DKK
2000 KES107.06980 DKK
5000 KES267.67450 DKK
10000 KES535.34900 DKK