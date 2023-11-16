US dollars to Kenyan shillings today

1.00000 USD = 152.30000 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:01
Conversion rates US Dollar / Kenyan Shilling
1 USD152.30000 KES
5 USD761.50000 KES
10 USD1523.00000 KES
20 USD3046.00000 KES
50 USD7615.00000 KES
100 USD15230.00000 KES
250 USD38075.00000 KES
500 USD76150.00000 KES
1000 USD152300.00000 KES
2000 USD304600.00000 KES
5000 USD761500.00000 KES
10000 USD1523000.00000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / US Dollar
1 KES0.00657 USD
5 KES0.03283 USD
10 KES0.06566 USD
20 KES0.13132 USD
50 KES0.32830 USD
100 KES0.65660 USD
250 KES1.64150 USD
500 KES3.28300 USD
1000 KES6.56599 USD
2000 KES13.13198 USD
5000 KES32.82995 USD
10000 KES65.65990 USD