10000 czk
67571 kes

1.00000 CZK = 6.75708 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:15
How to convert Czech korunas to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CZK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CZK to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Kenyan Shilling
1 CZK6.75708 KES
5 CZK33.78540 KES
10 CZK67.57080 KES
20 CZK135.14160 KES
50 CZK337.85400 KES
100 CZK675.70800 KES
250 CZK1689.27000 KES
500 CZK3378.54000 KES
1000 CZK6757.08000 KES
2000 CZK13514.16000 KES
5000 CZK33785.40000 KES
10000 CZK67570.80000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Czech Republic Koruna
1 KES0.14799 CZK
5 KES0.73997 CZK
10 KES1.47993 CZK
20 KES2.95986 CZK
50 KES7.39965 CZK
100 KES14.79930 CZK
250 KES36.99825 CZK
500 KES73.99650 CZK
1000 KES147.99300 CZK
2000 KES295.98600 CZK
5000 KES739.96500 CZK
10000 KES1479.93000 CZK