British pounds sterling to Turkish liras today

Convert GBP to TRY at the real exchange rate

1,000 gbp
35,677.90 try

1.00000 GBP = 35.67790 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:11
How to convert British pounds sterling to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Turkish Lira
1 GBP35.67790 TRY
5 GBP178.38950 TRY
10 GBP356.77900 TRY
20 GBP713.55800 TRY
50 GBP1783.89500 TRY
100 GBP3567.79000 TRY
250 GBP8919.47500 TRY
500 GBP17838.95000 TRY
1000 GBP35677.90000 TRY
2000 GBP71355.80000 TRY
5000 GBP178389.50000 TRY
10000 GBP356779.00000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / British Pound Sterling
1 TRY0.02803 GBP
5 TRY0.14014 GBP
10 TRY0.28029 GBP
20 TRY0.56057 GBP
50 TRY1.40143 GBP
100 TRY2.80285 GBP
250 TRY7.00713 GBP
500 TRY14.01425 GBP
1000 TRY28.02850 GBP
2000 TRY56.05700 GBP
5000 TRY140.14250 GBP
10000 TRY280.28500 GBP