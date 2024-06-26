Convert RON to TRY at the real exchange rate

Romanian leus to Turkish liras today

1,000 ron
7,088.60 try

L1.000 RON = TL7.089 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:20
How to convert Romanian leus to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RON in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RON to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Turkish Lira
1 RON7.08860 TRY
5 RON35.44300 TRY
10 RON70.88600 TRY
20 RON141.77200 TRY
50 RON354.43000 TRY
100 RON708.86000 TRY
250 RON1,772.15000 TRY
500 RON3,544.30000 TRY
1000 RON7,088.60000 TRY
2000 RON14,177.20000 TRY
5000 RON35,443.00000 TRY
10000 RON70,886.00000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Romanian Leu
1 TRY0.14107 RON
5 TRY0.70536 RON
10 TRY1.41072 RON
20 TRY2.82144 RON
50 TRY7.05360 RON
100 TRY14.10720 RON
250 TRY35.26800 RON
500 TRY70.53600 RON
1000 TRY141.07200 RON
2000 TRY282.14400 RON
5000 TRY705.36000 RON
10000 TRY1,410.72000 RON