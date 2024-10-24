Polish zloty to Turkish liras today

Convert PLN to TRY at the real exchange rate

zł1.000 PLN = TL8.513 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:32
PLN to TRY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

TRY
1 PLN to TRYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High8.97408.9740
Low8.50968.3138
Average8.74258.7097
Change-5.17%1.68%
1 PLN to TRY stats

The performance of PLN to TRY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 8.9740 and a 30 day low of 8.5096. This means the 30 day average was 8.7425. The change for PLN to TRY was -5.17.

The performance of PLN to TRY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 8.9740 and a 90 day low of 8.3138. This means the 90 day average was 8.7097. The change for PLN to TRY was 1.68.

How to convert Polish zloty to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PLN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PLN to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Turkish Lira
1 PLN8.51251 TRY
5 PLN42.56255 TRY
10 PLN85.12510 TRY
20 PLN170.25020 TRY
50 PLN425.62550 TRY
100 PLN851.25100 TRY
250 PLN2,128.12750 TRY
500 PLN4,256.25500 TRY
1000 PLN8,512.51000 TRY
2000 PLN17,025.02000 TRY
5000 PLN42,562.55000 TRY
10000 PLN85,125.10000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Polish Zloty
1 TRY0.11747 PLN
5 TRY0.58737 PLN
10 TRY1.17474 PLN
20 TRY2.34948 PLN
50 TRY5.87370 PLN
100 TRY11.74740 PLN
250 TRY29.36850 PLN
500 TRY58.73700 PLN
1000 TRY117.47400 PLN
2000 TRY234.94800 PLN
5000 TRY587.37000 PLN
10000 TRY1,174.74000 PLN