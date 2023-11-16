Bulgarian levs to Turkish liras today

Convert BGN to TRY at the real exchange rate

1,000 bgn
15,894.30 try

1.00000 BGN = 15.89430 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:57
Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Turkish Lira
1 BGN15.89430 TRY
5 BGN79.47150 TRY
10 BGN158.94300 TRY
20 BGN317.88600 TRY
50 BGN794.71500 TRY
100 BGN1589.43000 TRY
250 BGN3973.57500 TRY
500 BGN7947.15000 TRY
1000 BGN15894.30000 TRY
2000 BGN31788.60000 TRY
5000 BGN79471.50000 TRY
10000 BGN158943.00000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Bulgarian Lev
1 TRY0.06292 BGN
5 TRY0.31458 BGN
10 TRY0.62916 BGN
20 TRY1.25831 BGN
50 TRY3.14579 BGN
100 TRY6.29157 BGN
250 TRY15.72893 BGN
500 TRY31.45785 BGN
1000 TRY62.91570 BGN
2000 TRY125.83140 BGN
5000 TRY314.57850 BGN
10000 TRY629.15700 BGN