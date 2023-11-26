1 thousand Bulgarian levs to Turkish liras

Convert BGN to TRY at the real exchange rate

1000 bgn
16147.90 try

1.00000 BGN = 16.14790 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9141.642711.363351.518951.339350.79336718.7828
1 EUR1.094111.797291.491641.661881.465380.8680520.5503
1 NZD0.608750.55639310.8299390.924660.8153290.48296211.434
1 CAD0.7334870.6704021.2049111.114130.9823960.58192513.7769

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Turkish Lira
1 BGN16.14790 TRY
5 BGN80.73950 TRY
10 BGN161.47900 TRY
20 BGN322.95800 TRY
50 BGN807.39500 TRY
100 BGN1614.79000 TRY
250 BGN4036.97500 TRY
500 BGN8073.95000 TRY
1000 BGN16147.90000 TRY
2000 BGN32295.80000 TRY
5000 BGN80739.50000 TRY
10000 BGN161479.00000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Bulgarian Lev
1 TRY0.06193 BGN
5 TRY0.30964 BGN
10 TRY0.61928 BGN
20 TRY1.23855 BGN
50 TRY3.09638 BGN
100 TRY6.19275 BGN
250 TRY15.48188 BGN
500 TRY30.96375 BGN
1000 TRY61.92750 BGN
2000 TRY123.85500 BGN
5000 TRY309.63750 BGN
10000 TRY619.27500 BGN