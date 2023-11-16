Chinese yuan rmb to Turkish liras today

Convert CNY to TRY at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
3,958.98 try

1.00000 CNY = 3.95898 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:20
Track the exchange rate
Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.801351.376450.92080.8050231.544483.2121.3469
1 HKD0.12818310.1764370.1180320.103190.19796610.66640.17265
1 CAD0.7265075.6677310.6689750.5848551.1220260.45410.978532
1 EUR1.0868.472271.4948210.87421.6772290.36821.46273

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Turkish Lira
1 CNY3.95898 TRY
5 CNY19.79490 TRY
10 CNY39.58980 TRY
20 CNY79.17960 TRY
50 CNY197.94900 TRY
100 CNY395.89800 TRY
250 CNY989.74500 TRY
500 CNY1979.49000 TRY
1000 CNY3958.98000 TRY
2000 CNY7917.96000 TRY
5000 CNY19794.90000 TRY
10000 CNY39589.80000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 TRY0.25259 CNY
5 TRY1.26295 CNY
10 TRY2.52590 CNY
20 TRY5.05180 CNY
50 TRY12.62950 CNY
100 TRY25.25900 CNY
250 TRY63.14750 CNY
500 TRY126.29500 CNY
1000 TRY252.59000 CNY
2000 TRY505.18000 CNY
5000 TRY1262.95000 CNY
10000 TRY2525.90000 CNY