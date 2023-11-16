Euros to Turkish liras today

Convert EUR to TRY at the real exchange rate

1,000 eur
31,170.40 try

1.00000 EUR = 31.17040 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:53
Top currencies

 USDGBPCHFCADINRAUDJPYPLN
1 USD10.8041490.88741.374783.23071.54321150.464.01755
1 GBP1.2435511.103561.70951103.5021.91906187.1054.99605
1 CHF1.126890.90615611.5491393.79161.73902169.5514.5272
1 CAD0.7274310.5849640.645523160.54461.12258109.4492.92249

How to convert Euros to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Euro

EUR to USD

EUR to GBP

EUR to CHF

EUR to CAD

EUR to INR

EUR to AUD

EUR to JPY

EUR to PLN

Conversion rates Euro / Turkish Lira
1 EUR31.17040 TRY
5 EUR155.85200 TRY
10 EUR311.70400 TRY
20 EUR623.40800 TRY
50 EUR1558.52000 TRY
100 EUR3117.04000 TRY
250 EUR7792.60000 TRY
500 EUR15585.20000 TRY
1000 EUR31170.40000 TRY
2000 EUR62340.80000 TRY
5000 EUR155852.00000 TRY
10000 EUR311704.00000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Euro
1 TRY0.03208 EUR
5 TRY0.16041 EUR
10 TRY0.32082 EUR
20 TRY0.64163 EUR
50 TRY1.60408 EUR
100 TRY3.20817 EUR
250 TRY8.02042 EUR
500 TRY16.04085 EUR
1000 TRY32.08170 EUR
2000 TRY64.16340 EUR
5000 TRY160.40850 EUR
10000 TRY320.81700 EUR